Cement truck crashes into utility pole in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Peabody police are investigating after a cement truck crashed into a utility pole Wednesday, sending power lines crashing to the ground.

Crews responding to the intersection of Crane Avenue and Nicholas Street around 2:30 p.m. found the pole snapped in half and were forced to temporarily close part of the street for repairs.

Those repairs could take several hours and police are urging commuters to avoid the area.

It is unclear if anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

So far, no outages have been reported.

