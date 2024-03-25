CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver in a cement truck was hospitalized after veering off the highway and slamming into more than a dozen unoccupied vehicles in Concord, New Hampshire on Monday.

Troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 93 southbound and found more than a dozen damaged vehicles. The driver was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under invstigation.

