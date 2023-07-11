A tight squeeze on a street between Andover and North Andover led to a cement truck going off the road and into a pond on Tuesday.

Crews spent the afternoon getting a Redi-Mix truck out of the water on Middleton Road after the rollover crash occurred at the town line.

“Driver reported he was coming down the street, another truck came the other way, crossed over the line – when he swerved over to avoid it, he hit the soft shoulder and the truck rolled into the pond here,” North Andover Fire Chief John Weir said, telling 7NEWS.

Officials said a Good Samaritan helped pull the uninjured driver from the vehicle, which had water in its cab.

The truck was later recovered by the early afternoon as officials as the Department of Environmental Protection monitored for any possible hazardous material leaks.