WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A cement truck got stuck under a railroad bridge in Walpole on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Crews responding to the area of West Street found the Mack truck stuck under a low-hanging bridge, according to the Walpole Police Department.

West Street has been closed from Spring Street to Norfolk Street.

Inspectors from the MBTA and Keolis have been called in to inspect the bridge.

It’s not clear when the area will reopen to traffic.

There were no reported injuries.

The term “Storrowed” is often used when large vehicles get stuck under bridges on Storrow Drive in Boston.

