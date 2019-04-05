Cement truck rollover on ramp from Tobin Bridge to I-93 causing major traffic delays

BOSTON (WHDH) - A rollover crash involving a cement truck on the ramp that connects the Tobin Bridge to I-93 southbound is causing a major traffic backup on Route 1 on Friday morning.

The truck crashed on the loop from the Tobin Bridge to the Leverett Connector around 5 a.m.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Traffic on the southbound side of Route 1 is at a virtual standstill.

Traffic on the Tobin Bridge is backed up for about five miles, according to 7’s Alaina Pinto.

Drive times from Revere into Boston are estimated at about an hour.

Commuters are being urged to take Route 99, Route 128 to Interstate 93, or the subway.

Traffic will be diverted to Rutherford Avenue in Charlestown around 9 a.m. to allow crews a chance to remove the truck.

State police say the removal could take up to an hour.

#TobinBridge #MAtraffic update: Anticipated closure to the Tobin ramp will be for estimated 30-60 minutes. Expect continued delays. https://t.co/v8ppFFHi6t — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 5, 2019

Barely any movement on RT 1 SB due to a rollover on the loop from the Tobin to the Leverett Connector. It will take you over an hour from Revere into Boston on 1. Take 99, the trains, 128 to 93. Anything else. #7News pic.twitter.com/doB9VhjK4o — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) April 5, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

