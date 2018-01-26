Loaded cement truck rolls over on I-495, blocks traffic

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - A loaded cement truck rollover on Interstate 495 in Andover is causing traffic delays.

The truck rolled over Friday around 1 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway.

Massachusetts State Police say the truck is blocking the middle and right lanes.

Emergency crews are on the scene. It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

It’s expected to take about two hours to remove the truck, according to police.

Video from Sky7 showed heavy traffic backed up on the highway.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

#MAtraffic Middle and right lanes on Rte 495 N/B in #Andover remain closed while cement truck is removed, estimated to be about 2 hrs from now. Seek alt route if possible and expect delays in that area. https://t.co/UkuGFko8Un — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 26, 2018

