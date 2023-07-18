TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Taunton Tuesday after a cement truck rolled over at a construction site.

The incident happened Tuesday morning near Jefferson Street.

SKY7-HD was later over the scene, showing the truck resting on its side.

Taunton fire officials said the truck’s driver was able to get out of the truck without help before being taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)