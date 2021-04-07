Cement truck rolls over in Boston’s Seaport District

BOSTON (WHDH) - A cement truck rolled over in Boston’s Seaport District on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 300 Northern Avenue around 9 a.m. found the truck resting on its side along the sidewalk, according to the Boston Fire Department.

There were no injuries reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

At approximately 9:00 am a truck carrying cement rolled over at 300 Northern Ave. the Seaport District. There are no injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/pVcMC4WYMg — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 7, 2021

