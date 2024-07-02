HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A cement truck rolled over in Holliston Tuesday afternoon.

SKY7-HD spotted the truck in a wooded area off Prentice Street.

As of 4:30 p.m., it was unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt. First responders were on scene.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox