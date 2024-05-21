Newly released census data shows how populations have shifted within Massachusetts since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, marking which communities lost residents and which communities gained residents between 2020 and 2023.

The US Census Bureau shared data on Thursday of last week comparing populations in municipalities across the state.

In total, 201 cities and towns lost population while 146 gained population between April 1, 2020 and July 1, 2023. Four communities recorded no population change.

Among communities that lost residents, Shirley marked the biggest population drop, losing nearly 8%.

Revere, Chelsea and Winthrop each lost more than 5%.

Boston lost roughly 3.7%, equivalent to nearly 25,000 people.

Berlin recorded the state’s largest population gain, with more than an 8% increase.

Plymouth, Millis, Rehoboth and Lancaster each saw their populations grow between 4% and 6%.

While Boston and other cities in Massachusetts lost population, the Census Bureau in a press release said large cities elsewhere in the Northeast and the Midwest largely grew between 2020 and 2023 reversing earlier population declines.

The Census Bureau said small towns in the Midwest and Northeast, on average, decreased in population by 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

The nation’s list of most populous cities remained mostly unchanged, with New York City’s population of 8.3 million still topping the list.

Top 10 communities with largest population drop

Shirley: -7.89%

Revere: -6.84%

Chelsea: -6.04%

Winthrop: -5.19%

Boston: -3.65%

North Adams: -3.65%

Florida: -2.46%

Concord: -2.21%

Tyringham: -2.10%

Dalton: -2.07%

Top 10 communities with largest population gain

Berlin: 8.42%

Plymouth: 6.84%

Millis: 6.61%

Rehoboth: 6.45%

Lancaster: 4.33%

Hopkinton: 4.14%

Rutland: 4.04%

Wellesley: 4.00%

Upton: 3.89%

Lakeville: 3.87%

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)