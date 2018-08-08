Center Street Marketplace opens to the public

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — An open-air meeting space in Rutland, Vermont has officially opened to the public.

The Rutland Herald reports Rutland Mayor Dave Allaire joined Sen. Patrick Leahy and Rep. Peter Welch in cutting the ribbon on Center Street Marketplace Park on Tuesday.

The nearly $1.4 million project took 10 years to complete, and it went through several redesigns. The space is currently a large patch of grass with a new sidewalk, lights, a fence and a “Stone Legacy” marble statue in a corner.

Allaire says “persistence and diligence got us across the finish line.”

Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy says there may be additions to the space in the future.

He says the city will apply for a grant to add benches, picnic tables and lawn games.