BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Centerville man has been indicted on a murder charge by a Barnstable Superior Court grand jury for his role in the 2021 death of a 6-week-old infant, officials announced Sunday.

Randy Patterson-Gerber, 25, is charged in connection with the Sept. 7, 2021 death of an infant in Barnstable.

The charges stem from an ongoing investigation conducted by The Unsolved Homicide Unit of the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, the Barnstable Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

Patterson-Gerber is slated to be arraigned Monday in Barnstable Superior Court.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox