BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Centerville man has been indicted on a murder charge by a Barnstable Superior Court grand jury for his role in the 2021 death of a 6-week-old infant, officials announced Sunday.

Randy Patterson-Gerber, 25, is charged in connection with the Sept. 7, 2021 death of an infant in Barnstable.

The charges stem from an ongoing investigation conducted by The Unsolved Homicide Unit of the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, the Barnstable Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

Patterson-Gerber is slated to be arraigned Monday in Barnstable Superior Court.

