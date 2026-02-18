LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Central Bridge in Lawrence is expected to partially reopen Thursday after a massive fire broke out in a homeless encampment underneath it on Tuesday, Lawrence city officials said.

Snow removal crews reported seeing flames under the bridge at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday and called 911. Fire officials said it took crews about four hours to put out the flames, since there were many combustible items in the area.

Lawrence Interim Mayor Jeovanny Rodriguez said the bridge’s closure has been causing major traffic backups.

“We’re working hard to have the bridge open completely, but we are going to wait until we have more information and also different design options to ensure that the bridge is safe and secure before we fully open the bridge,” said Lawrence Interim Mayor Jeovanny Rodriguez.

MassDOT has not yet said how long full repairs will take, but the city said the goal is to have the bridge fully reopened by next week.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said they do not believe foul play was involved.

