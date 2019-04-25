Central drop off plan for ride-hailing companies at Logan Airport gets approval

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) —The Massachusetts Port Authority voted to approve a plan on Thursday to create a central location at Logan International Airport where ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft can pick up and drop off passengers.

Under the plan, all pickups and drop-offs will be directed to the airport’s central garage.

After hearing from groups both for and against the original proposal, Massport opted to keep pickup fees at $3.25 and add a $3.25 drop-off fee. They will be effective on Oct. 1.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday that too many ride-hailing drivers are coming into the airport empty to pick up a rider while too many others are leaving empty after dropping off a rider — causing thousands of extra trips each day.

The plan is expected to reduce as much as 30 percent of deadhead vehicles coming to and leaving the airport.

“The increasing congestion is negatively impacting the airport roadway, the tunnels and Rte. 1A,” said Massport Board Chairman and Worcester County Sheriff Lew Evangelidis. “This is the best plan for the long-term sustainability of Logan Airport, by reducing the traffic for all airport passengers, as well as the residents of our surrounding communities. This will be subject to review as we move forward.”

Ride-hailing companies say the changes would make trips to the airport more expensive and less convenient.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)