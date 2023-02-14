FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a local junk removal company is helping those who dumped an ex dump their stuff, too, all while donating to a special cause.

Junk King Worcester set up shop in Fitchburg on Tuesday, bringing a red “Dump Truck” to the Fabrics n Things shop on Airport Road.

“Finally, everything is gone – it’s awesome,” said Aramis Jordan, who could be seen tossing furniture into the dumpster. “23 years in the making – this is from a really, really old, bad relationship.”

Junk King Worcester owner Tom Indge said getting rid of the baggage can be a cathartic experience for those who stop by to toss the leftovers of a relationship gone bad.

“I think they love it – they embrace the idea and the thought of it and they’re having fun at the same time,” Indge said. “I think everybody is just having a good time with it.”

The annual Dump Your Ex’s Stuff event gives the newly-single a chance to take a break from their fractured relationships for free, though there is a chance to spread some kindness.

Not only will Junk King transport and dump the junk for those who stop by – the company is donating a dollar to the American Heart Association for every item that gets tossed.

“It’s National Heart Month, the American Heart Association – do what you can there,” said Junk King’s Paul Iradi. “If you can’t, come down and get rid of your junk. If you don’t need anything to get rid of, just do a good deed and donate to the (AHA).”

And a reminder from Fabrics n Things – ex or no ex, there is more than one type of love to celebrate on Valentine’s Day.

“Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to always be about romantic love – it can be about your family and your fiends,” said Fabrics n Things’s Sherry Iradi. “So whatever love you have in your life today, just celebrate it.”

