Central Massachusetts expected to see most snow from Wednesday’s storm

WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) – Central Massachusetts, including Worcester and Fitchburg, are expected to be home to the snow jackpot on Wednesday. The nor’easter could drop more than a foot of snow in the area.

Sand and salt piles were topped off at the Department of Public Works (DPW) in Worcester. Crews pre-treated the roads overnight. The city also declared a parking ban and school in Worcester was canceled. School has also been canceled for Thursday.

National Grid crews that responded to power outages throughout the Bay State during last week’s nor’easter will be on standby during Wednesday’s storm.

Plow crews in Fitchburg are bracing for a long duration storm, with snowfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour possible during the evening commute.

Many residents are hoping it will be the last of the snow for the winter season, while others stocked up with essentials in preparation for the worst.

Central Massachusetts could see anywhere from 10 to 15 inches of snow on Wednesday into early Thursday.

As of 6:30 p.m., snow was sticking in Fitchburg, and creating hazardous road conditions in Worcester.

