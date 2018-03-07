Central Massachusetts expected to see snow jackpot

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) – Central Massachusetts, including Worcester and Fitchburg, are expected to be home to the snow jackpot on Wednesday. A nor’easter could drop more than a foot of snow in the area.

Sand and salt piles were topped off at the Department of Public Works in Worcester. Crews pre-treated the roads overnight. The city also declared a parking ban.

National Grid crews that responded to power outages throughout the Bay State during last week’s nor’easter will be on standby during Wednesday’s storm.

Residents headed down to Home Depot to buy snow shovels and generators, which were on display next to soil and seeds already out for spring.

At the Price Chopper in Worcester, extra staff were brought in to help deal with crowds getting groceries.

Plow crews in Fitchburg are bracing for a long-duration storm, with snowfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour possible during the evening commute.

Many residents are hoping it will be the last of the snow for the winter season.

Central Massachusetts could see anywhere from 10 to 15 inches of snow on Wednesday into early Thursday.

