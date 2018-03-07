WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - People in Central Massachusetts prepared for another nor’easter that could drop more than a foot of snow in the area.

Sand and salt piles were topped off at the Department of Public Works in Worcester Tuesday. Crews said they would pre-treat the roads overnight ahead of any snowfall.

The City of Worcester also declared a parking ban.

National Grid crews that responded to power outages throughout the Bay State during last week’s nor’easter will be on standby during Wednesday’s storm.

Residents headed down to Home Depot to buy snow shovels and generators, which were on display next to soil and seeds already out for spring.

At the Price Chopper in Worcester, extra staff were brought in to help deal with crowds getting groceries.

Central Massachusetts could see anywhere from 10 to 15 inches of snow on Wednesday.

