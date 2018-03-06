Central Massachusetts preps for storm that could drop more than a foot of snow

WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — People in central Massachusetts are getting ready for another storm that could drop more than a foot of snow in the area.

Sand and salt piles were topped off at the Department of Public Works (DPW) in Worcester on Tuesday. DPW crews said they will be pre-treating the roads overnight ahead of any snowfall. The city of Worcester has also declared a parking ban.

National Grid said crews already in Massachusetts for last week’s storm will remain for Wednesday’s storm and be on standby.

People were at Home Depot to buy snow shovels and generators, on display next to soil and seeds already out for spring. At the Price Chopper in Worcester, extra staff were brought in to help deal with crowds getting groceries.

Central Massachusetts could see anywhere from 10 to 15 inches on Wednesday.

