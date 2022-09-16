CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An afternoon of free dance parties, performances, and lessons is coming to Cambridge’s Central Square.

The Dance Complex is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a free, family-friendly dance festival on Sept. 18 from 2-8:45 p.m.

Festival goers will be able to receive free dance lessons with Dance Complex teachers as part of the festivities and be able to take part in a dance party for all hosted by DJ Infra.

The festival will feature performances by Dance Complex teaching artists, as well as pop-up dances and a drum circle.

Visual art will also be on display at the festival, including work by Massachusetts-based artist Ponnapa Prakkamakul.

The festival will also have projections depicting intergenerational and cross-cultural dance, created in collaboration between The Dance Complex and MASARY Studios.

The Dance Complex has been operating at the historic Odd Fellows Hall in Central Square in Cambridge since 1992.

