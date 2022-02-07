WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory is in effect for Central and Western Massachusetts as snow and rain move into the state.

The advisory is slated to remain in effect until 7 p.m. for Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, Worcester, and Northwest Middlesex counties. Berkshire County is under the advisory until 4 p.m.

Rain and snow are slated to move in midday with the highest snow chance being across the interior.

The majority of Central and Western Mass. are expected to get a coating to an inch of snow.

The rain could get heavy at times overnight before wrapping up early Tuesday morning.

The rest of the workweek is slated to be dry with temperatures in the 40s.

Rain wraps up early tomorrow morning. Dry in the afternoon, dry for the rest of the week. Milder too. pic.twitter.com/3AVfraOmbc — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 7, 2022

Rain tonight, heavy at times. Temps near 40 coast, mid 30s inland. pic.twitter.com/qM46Np01ow — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 7, 2022

Rain and snow moves in midday, highest snow chance is across the interior. pic.twitter.com/uYmpU3gF77 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 7, 2022

Snow inland, then some freezing rain. Watch for slick spots this afternoon west of 495. pic.twitter.com/XrPD4Nk2WF — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 7, 2022

Winter weather advisory in place near/west of 495. Brief snow to some freezing rain there. Eastern Mass is brief mix to rain. pic.twitter.com/eWkYQI4Ga4 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 7, 2022

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)