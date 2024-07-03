BOSTON (WHDH) - A trio of ceremonial cannons arrived at the Charles River Esplanade Wednesday as preparations continued for Thursday’s Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

The show will begin with musical performances at 8 p.m. at the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade. It will then culminate with the traditional fireworks display beginning at 10:30 p.m.

Long a part of Boston Fourth of July festivities, the cannons will fire on the shore of the Charles River while the Pops play Tchaikovsky 1812 Overture.

“The overture has always been part of the end of the Boston Pops,” said artillery officer Lt. Peter Senatore after the cannons arrived. “I’ve been watching this ever since I was a little kid. Ever since I saw the guns, I always wanted to be part of this.”

The cannons came to Boston from the National Guard armory in Danvers Wednesday morning and were in place on the Esplanade as of around 12 p.m.

While crews secured the cannons, preparations continued elsewhere on the Esplanade.

Come Thursday, all entrances to the area will include bag checks and screenings as part of wide-ranging security plans.

Though many are known to rush in with their chairs, blankets, and coolers, there is a list of things attendees can’t bring in, including bicycles, grills, alcohol, and firearms.

EMS will be on standby throughout the event and State Police Interim Superintendent Col. John Mawn on Tuesday said there will be a visible uniformed law enforcement presence.

While state officials laid out plans Tuesday morning, Conductor Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops were tuning up alongside musical guests.

Among those set to perform, Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O’Hara has performed with the Pops in the past.

“I’ve never played the shell,” O’Hara said. “I’ve done the 4th of July here, so I was waiting for the call and glad I received it.”

Also taking the stage will be county and rock band The Mavericks, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer Darlene Love, and the Singing Sergeants from the U.S. Air Force Band.

Lockhart said he’s excited to lead the way as he has for 29 years. Speaking to reporters, he promised some unexpected moments.

“I can’t tell you any more surprises, because then they wouldn’t be surprises,” Lockhart quipped.

The Fireworks Spectacular is free to the public.

There will be several road closures around the Esplanade to make way for the event. With limited parking and expected difficult driving conditions, organizers have urged attendees to use public transportation, which will be free on all MBTA trains, buses, ferries and on the Commuter Rail after 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will be broadcast on 7NEWS. The show is produced by and also airing on Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio. It is sponsored by Herb Chambers.

