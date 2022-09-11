BOSTON (WHDH) - The nation is once again honoring the lives lost on 9/11 as the country remembers the 21st anniversary of the attacks.

Several events locally and around the country are honoring the victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center Towers, Pentagon, and plane crash in Shankstown, Penn..

Hundreds are gathering at Ground Zero Sunday morning to pay tribute to the deadly attack, including Vice President Kamila Harris.

President Joe Biden is speaking at The Pentagon and will be laying a wreath in remembrance of the victims.

First Lady Jill Biden will be speaking in Shanksville Pennsylvania where the passengers of United flight 93 crashed after taking back control of their plane from hijackers.

Several ceremonies will honor the victims of 9/11 in Massachusetts, including the annual reading of names at the Massachusetts Statehouse, a Boston Public Garden wreath laying which is followed by the fallen firefighters memorial.

