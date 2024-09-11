BOSTON (WHDH) - Crowds gathered in Boston and other communities across the country Wednesday as the US marked 23 years since the 9/11 attacks.

As various events held moments of silence, officials in Boston prepared to continue a slate of events scheduled to continue throughout the day.

“Today, we renew our sacred vow,” President Joe Biden wrote in a post on X Wednesday morning. “Never forget.”

Hijackers took control of four planes on Sept. 11, including two planes that departed from Logan Airport in Boston. The terrorists flew the two planes from Boston into the World Trade Center towers in New York.

A permeant memorial now stands outside Logan Airport and is open to the public.

Local programming for the 23rd anniversary of 9/11 included an event at the Massachusetts State House at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, with officials reading the names of Massachusetts residents who died. Gov. Maura Healey presided over the event alongside Karin Giansanti, a family advisory member for the Massachusetts 9/11 Fund.

After the reading of names on the State House steps, many leaders were set to head inside the State House for another event and the presentation of the Amy Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery.

Sweeney lived in Acton and was a flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 11, which took off from Logan Airport on Sept. 11, 2001. Sweeney was able to call American Airlines flight service officials after hijackers took control of the plane but before they crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Sweeny relayed information about the hijackers and the event and was hailed for her bravery in the aftermath of the attacks.

Programming continues at 1:30 p.m. with a wreath laying and ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial at the Boston Public Garden. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to preside over the event.

The annual Massachusetts Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony will step off with a procession at Boston Common at 4:45 p.m., leading to Ashburton Park next to the State House.

Other ceremonies in Boston included a service and a series of four-gun salutes from the USS Constitution Wednesday morning.

Outside the city, communities across the state gathered on town commons and around 9/11 memorials for flag raisings, speeches, and moments of silence.

Coverage of the 9/11 anniversary continues throughout the day; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)