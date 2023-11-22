Ceremonies are planned Wednesday to mark the 60-year anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy, who was born in Brookline, was shot and killed in Dallas, Texas in 1963 while riding in an open top limousine as part of a motorcade welcoming him to the city.

His killer, Lee Harvey Oswald, was arrested but later shot and killed while in police custody before he could be charged for the crime.

The JFK Library in Dorchester is marking the occasion with a display of the American flag that was draped on his coffin during his funeral. There will also be an exhibit on display featuring items related to the assassination, including letters of condolence sent to First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

The library said their focus is typically on the president’s legacy and not the assassination, but they wanted to do something to mark the anniversary.

“It’s a special commemoration, a somber occasion, of course,” said Alan Price, Director of the JFK Presidential Library. “Just in a very small capsule conveys the importance of that occasion. Some things that you ordinarily would never see.”

Kennedy was just 46 years old at the time of his death. He remains the youngest person ever elected President of the United States.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)