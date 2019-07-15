Ceremony held in Boston to celebrate 5th anniversary of ice bucket challenge

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens, including Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Boston Bruins star Charlie Coyle, gathered Monday in Copley Square to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the ice bucket challenge.

Pete Frates, who is known around the world as the inspirational force behind the challenge, was also on hand for the special event.

The challenge went viral in 2014 and has since raised millions of dollars for research on Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Frates, 34, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis at the age of 27. He has been a leader in the fight for a cure since 2012.

The Boston College Athletic Department announced last month that it was naming a new indoor baseball and softball facility in honor of Frates.

Frates, who graduated in 2007, once served as captain of the Eagles baseball team.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)