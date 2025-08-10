BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A chain-reaction crash in Brockton on Sunday ended with a car butted up against a house after it struck a rock, went through a utility pole, and hit a parked car.

Neighbor Joseph Bernadau said he was sitting outside on East Ashland Street when the crash occurred around 4 p.m.

“The rock took off the tire and the tire went out over there and it kept rolling. He hit the car first, backed it up, hit the pole and then straight into the house,” Bernadau recalled.

He said he and other neighbors ran over to help the driver, who firefighter say suffered only minor injuries and was conscious and alert.

“He just said pull me out! Pull me out!,” Bernadau said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

