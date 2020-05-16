Chairlift to a diploma: NH high school to hold graduation atop ski resort

Despite restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kennett High School’s class of 2020 will still get their diplomas in person — they’ll just have to climb a mountain to do it.

The 172 graduating students at the North Conway, New Hampshire school will take a chairlift to the top of the nearby Cranmore Mountain resort in June to receive their diplomas, principal Kevin Carpenter said.

“We really tried to think outside the box, how do we do this live event for our kids?” Carpenter said.

A parent approached Carpenter with the idea for the ceremony, and he cleared it with state education officials to make sure it didn’t violate social distancing policy.

Cranmore general manager Ben Wilcox said he was hosting the graduation at no cost and was glad to be involved with the ceremony.

“We are super excited to part of what we hope will be an extremely memorable graduation,” Wilcox said.

