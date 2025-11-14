You’ll be able to get lots of outside time this weekend, but Saturday is definitely the pick of the weekend!

First, overnight temperatures will drop a lot. Morning lows will dip all the way into the 20s under mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow will start bright and cold, but as the day progresses, cloudy skies will roll in.

Thankfully, we won’t deal with the wind for Saturday. However, Saturday night, from the west to the east between 8 and 11 p.m., widespread rain will begin and continue all night.

The rain clears out quickly Sunday morning, and Sunday will start mild. Highs in the low 50s will happen earlier in the late morning hours, and temperatures will drop as the day progresses. The rest of the day we have a low-end chance for a spot shower. It will also be downright windy. Gusts will reach 30-35 mph.

Monday morning will start cold in the upper 20s with highs in the low 40s. Skies are looking partly sunny with the wind lingering once again. Tuesday: upper 20s to mid 40s with bright skies and a breeze.

Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet in the upper 20s to mid to upper 40s again.

Our next chance for rain comes Friday. Stay tuned!