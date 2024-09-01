Today is still going to be a pretty good day, but we do have some chances for rain. And that chance is a lot higher for some than others, depending on where you’ll be.

Anyone could pick up a spot sprinkle throughout the day, however the chance for some steadier yet still pretty light rain is highest across southeast Massachusetts, the Cape and the islands. It’ll definitely be on the cloudier side today, too.

Highs today will be warm in the upper 70s and low 80s, but that’ll feel a lot warmer considering the extremely high humidity. Dew points will surge to the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds may be a bit breezy at times this afternoon, too.

Tonight, it’ll take all night for the humidity to drop. Otherwise, we’ll be partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be a whole lot better! Dew points will drop significantly, into the 40s and 50s.

Highs will be cooler in the mid to upper 70s, and skies will be a lot brighter.

While most stay dry, there could be a spot shower or sprinkle on the Cape.

After Labor Day, the lower humidity is here to stay.

For the rest of the work week, we’ll be bright and comfortable with some cooler mornings in the 40s and 50s. Highs reach the 70s every day.