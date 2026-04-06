Happy Monday! Today was definitely a bit chilly and breezy, but at least it was dry unlike Sunday. We have some changes this week! We’re tracking some wintry weather and cold mornings before a much-needed warm-up later this week.

Tuesday morning will be chilly! Morning lows will get to near freezing, bringing a chance for some rain and snow showers during the morning commute. Don’t fret yet, though, as at the very most we’ll see some spotty coatings. Impacts will be minimal. As you head toward the afternoon, we’re just talking a chance for an isolated sprinkle. Highs will reach the mid 40s.

Wednesday will be bright but cold! We’ll kick off the morning in the *low* 20s.

At least the ample sunshine will warm us into the upper 40s, but still that’s below average for this time of year.

Thursday will also be bright. However, it’ll still be cold in the morning but warmer in the afternoon. Lows drop to the upper 20s with highs into the upper 50s.

Friday will begin a stretch of some steadily warmer weather. Sure we’ll be down to the 30s in the morning but afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 60s. On top of that, skies will be bright. Saturday and Sunday: mostly to partly sunny and in the low 60s. Monday we’re anticipating the 70s! Stay tuned.