Tuesday is the last completely dry day we’ll see for the next couple of days. We have rain chances both Wednesday and Thursday, although it’s not looking anything like a washout.

Wednesday we have a chance for some widely scattered showers, primarily in the afternoon and evening. At the very most we could see some drizzle or sprinkles in the morning. There will be more clouds around and it will be a little bit more humid as well. Highs will top off in the upper 60s and low 70s with morning lows near 50 degrees.

More numerous, yet still scattered, showers will continue overnight. That will keep overnight lows more mild in the mid to the upper 50s.

I’d grab an umbrella just in case you catch one of the scattered showers Thursday morning. By the late afternoon, coverage will continue to taper off.

Thursday afternoon, highs will be warmer in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday will be the warmest day this week — highs jump to the upper 70s, even nearing 80 degrees in spots. Skies will be sunny, and it will be noticeably humid in the morning. However, as the day progresses the humidity will steadily drop.

Temperatures will drop as well. Saturday morning, most of us will drop down to the 40s with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 60s. At least it will be bright and sunny. Sunday will be similar with a chilly start in the 40s with afternoon highs in the low 70s under ample sun.

Monday is the first day of fall! The autumnal equinox is at 2:19 p.m., and it will be a bright and warmer day to kick off the new season. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will be even warmer in the low 80s.

