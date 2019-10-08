Changes at TD Garden are not sitting well with fans

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans heading to the TD Garden this season should expect a number of big changes, most notably being the modernized seating in the arena bowl. They may be new, but fans and concert-goers say that calling these seats an”upgrade” would be a bit of a stretch.

The “modern ergonomic” seats were installed in September as part of a $100 million renovation project.

It did not take long for the backlash to hit social media as fans filed into the arena for pre-season games posting photos of themselves as they struggled to fit into their seats.

“To spend that much money on making seats smaller doesn’t really seem like the best move,” fan Caroline Tuttle said outside the arena.

A spokesperson for the Garden said the new seats have a higher, padded back which may make legroom feel tighter.

“For the first time in nearly 25 years, we updated the seating inside TD Garden- always with the goal of improving the fan experience,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Through guest feedback, we recognize there are some areas of concern and have re-engaged our industry seating experts to evaluate and provide assessment.”

With the Celtics and Bruins seasons around the corner, ticket buyers said they are thinking twice about getting their money’s worth.

Ticket seller said they have not received any complaints yet, but think that is bound to change when the seasons begin.

