BOSTON (WHDH) - Changes are being made to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s subway and bus schedules beginning March 14.

Service frequency will be reduced by 20 percent on the Red, Orange, and Green lines, while frequency on the Blue Line is being reduced by up to five percent.

Bus routes with high ridership serving high transit-critical communities will not change; however, other routes will operate with both increased and decreased frequency depending on the time of day, or with their hours of service changed.

A number of routes will also be suspended, consolidated, or have routing or trip changes with service alternatives.

A full list of impacted routes can be found here.

