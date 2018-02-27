BOSTON (WHDH) - The ticketing process will change for Commuter Rail riders at South Station.

Starting in May, passengers will need to show their tickets before boarding their train during the evening rush hour.

Right now, riders show their tickets after they have boarded the train.

The company that operates the Commuter Rail is hoping to boost revenue.

This program has already started at North Station.

