BOSTON (WHDH) - The message is loud and clear and it represents a change of the guard in Boston.

With more than 60 percent of the vote, Michelle Wu made history Tuesday when she was elected mayor.

“What we saw last night in this election was a passing of a torch,” said former City Councilor John Nucci. “Not just views in ideology, but also in age.”

After a long string of white men at the helm, the 36-year-old mother of two is the first woman and first person of color to be elected to the post.

“Many people in the Asian community within Boston are probably excited that someone who looks like them is in that top office in the city,” said Angie Liou of the Asian Community Development Corporation.

Polls show the city is what is known as a majority-minority city — or a place where more people of different ethnicities live than white people.

Political analysts say Wu was relatable to so many.

“That she is of color, that she understands the inequities because many of them she may have faced,” said political analyst Joyce Ferriabough Bolling.

As one of the youngest mayors the city has ever seen, Wu’s campaign workers say she attracted a big youth base by taking her ideas to the internet.

“From day one we had a grassroots toolkit on her website that basically that allowed people to make their own signs to promote the campaign. We wanted to make it as easy to get involved,” said the campaign’s Digital Director Paulina Mangubat.

Wu is also considered a more progressive, left-of-center Democrat who reflects the ideals of Boston today which Nucci describes as, “culturally and socially far more liberal.”

By changing the face of politics, Wu is giving hope to people for what is possible far beyond her.

“All the way in Taiwan they were reading the local news, ‘Oh there’s a young Taiwanese American woman that could be mayor of Boston,’ Liou said. “Even they shared the excitement.”

