BOSTON (WHDH) - Every year, the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is an event close to our hearts here at 7News.

It’s the first, and largest, walk of its kind in the country, and this year the Channel 7 Foundation is stepping up in a new way as the first-ever title sponsor of the life-saving event.

On Wednesday, a kick-off celebration for this year’s fundraising event marked the official kick off of Stride Season, a season of strength, support, and survival.

Dr. Charlotte de Brabandt moved her life from Switzerland to Boston in hopes of saving it.

“I’ve been in Boston for almost two years fighting this horrible disease and trying not to let it ruin my life because I have my hopes, I have my dreams,” de Brabant said. “When I had to listen to these three words – you have cancer – and not just any cancer, it was stage three inflammatory breast cancer, and at the beginning I could not believe that they would even tell me such a diagnosis.”

The millions of dollars raised every year in the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk helps give people like de Brabant everything they need to keep on fighting.

“To be honest, no one should be fighting alone no one out there should be challenged alone we are in this together and we need to overcome this cancer together,” de Brabandt said.

The Channel 7 Foundation has been a proud partner of the walk for 30 years. And now it’s taking on a new role as the first-ever title sponsor.

“The real spirit of making strides are those survivors who come here to tell their stories of survival of support of love that they get from all around them so we are happy to be here and contributing to that support,” said Jimmy Rogers, vice president and general manager of WHDH/WLVI-TV. “If the Channel 7 Foundation can be a part of eradicating breast cancer in any way – what a huge win.”

On Wednesday, cancer survivors and their supporters gathered to celebrate and prepare for the Channel 7 Foundation and American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. Thousands will wear pink for a purpose as they stroll Boston’s Esplanade this fall.

“Supporting each other and celebrating everything that everyones gone through, there are huge pools of people,” said Allison Mannette of the American Cancer Society. “If you have no one to walk with you will find someone to walk with.”

With eight months left in her daily treatment, de Brabandt is a thriver hoping to soon be a survivor.

“Look where we are at, look where you have been, look where you are now, and focus on where we are heading,” de Brabandt said. “That’s what kept me going, what kept me alive: visualizing my goals, believing that I can get over this, or even saying I have already overcome it and time just hasn’t caught up yet.”

The money raised by the walk goes toward research, patient support, and advocacy.

This year’s walk is on October 5. If you’d like information on how you can donate or participate, click here.

