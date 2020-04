BOSTON (WHDH) - Although churches will still be closed Easter Sunday, people will still be able to watch Mass.

Channel 7 will televise the Archdiocese of Boston’s Easter Mass on Sunday, April 12.

The broadcast starts at 11 a.m.

