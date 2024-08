SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hollywood superstar Channing Tatum was recently spotted in Salem during a three-day stop in the area.

Tatum and his 11-year-old daughter spent time the city taking in the sights and participating in a private walking tour of the area to learn about the city’s rich history.

Tatum stopped for a picture at Witch City Walking Tours.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)