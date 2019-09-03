NEWARK, N.J. (WHDH) — A report of two suspicious men inside the Newark Liberty International Airport Monday left panicked travelers running to safety.

The chaos began when a gate attendant approached two men who they thought looked suspicious, according to airport authorities.

The men allegedly took off running, so the attendant hit an alarm and started screaming, “evacuate!”

Nearly 200 passengers left behind luggage, jackets and other belongings in the terminal as they ran toward the exits and onto the tarmac.

Worried travelers say they followed the evacuation order even though they didn’t know why they were told to get out.

“There were officers who had huge guns. I asked someone what happened; they said somebody heard a loud boom and then everyone started running and nobody knew anything,” one woman said.

Police took the two men into custody for questioning but no charges have been filed.

Passengers were eventually let back into the terminal but had to be re-screened by security.

