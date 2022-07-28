BOSTON (WHDH) - Missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother had one of her charges of welfare fraud dropped.

A judge dismissed one of Kayla Montgomery’s welfare fraud charges, but she still faces other charges alleging she lied to state officials. They allege that she told them Harmony was still living with her to collect welfare benefits. She is currently free on bail.

Harmony, 8, has not been seen since 2019. Her father said he brought her to her mother’s in November 2019, but her mother has not seen her since Easter that year. No one has been charged in her disappearance.