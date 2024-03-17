FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge on Monday in connection with a deadly stabbing at a rooming house in Fall River on Friday night, officials said.

Orellano Alvarado, 42, is facing a murder charge in connection with the stabbing of Joseph Bump, 44, around 9:45 p.m. at 234 Tripp St., according to police.

Alvarado was held without bail pending his arraignment in Fall River District Court.

Both Alvarado and Bump were residents of the rooming house.

No additional information was immediately available.

