FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cape and Islands District Attorney announced the charges against the teen accused of making threats against a school have been dropped after investigators learned of a discrepancy in the case.

Ian Fotheringham, 18, was accused of making threats against an elementary school in Falmouth.

Fotheringham was released on bail last week with a GPS monitor.

Due to the case, parents of students were angry with Falmouth Schools Superintendent Lori Duerr. Parents said they did not know what happened until a week later, when prosecutors announced the teen’s arrest.

Details at this time are limited.

