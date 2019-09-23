Charges dropped against Florida elementary school students

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors say they’re dropping charges against two 6-year-old students who were arrested at a Florida elementary school last week.

State Attorney Aramis Ayala, head prosecutor of Orange and Osceola counties, said Monday she was dismissing misdemeanor battery charges against the girl and boy.

Ayala says the criminal justice system shouldn’t replace traditional school discipline.

Officials weren’t saying what led to the arrests.

The girl’s grandmother, Meralyn Kirkland, told WKMG News 6 in Orlando that the girl had not been sleeping well because of a medical condition and kicked a staff member Thursday at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy. This prompted a school resource officer to put the girl in handcuffs and take her to a juvenile detention center. Orlando police says they’ve suspended Officer Dennis Turner pending an investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)