Charges dropped against man accused of fatally shooting Boston gas station worker

BOSTON (WHDH) - Prosecutors filed paperwork Friday withdrawing the murder case against a man who was charged last month in the shooting death of a gas station worker in Dorchester, officials announced.

The decision to drop charges against Kevin Williams, 21, was based on a review of evidence gathered and analyzed since 67-year-old Jose Williams’ death on the night of Oct. 6, according to Suffolk District Attorney John Pappas.

Jose Williams was gunned down shortly after 11:30 p.m. as he worked a shift at Fabian Gas Station on Washington Street, Boston police said.

Police and prosecutors jointly agreed the case warranted further investigation and that “the ethical step was to withdraw the charges prior to the first scheduled court date as that investigation continues,” Pappas said.

Initially, prosecutors said Kevin Williams’ arrest was supported by an array of factors that warranted charges, including a detailed description provided by a witness at the scene, a positive identification of Williams as the gunman, and corroborating video footage.

On Nov. 9, after spending weeks seeking and gathering evidence from multiple sources, prosecutors said they determined that the “totality of facts” did not require Kevin Williams’ pre-trial detention and a motion to release him on his own recognizance was filed.

A week of additional investigation ensued, including analysis of expedited forensic testing, but prosecutors concluded that the evidence against Kevin Williams was insufficient to establish guilt or innocence.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4700.

