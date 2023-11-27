CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Charges have been dropped against a Medford man accused of intentionally crashing his car at the top of the Alewife station parking garage in Cambridge earlier this year.

The crash happened on Feb. 4 and left the car teetering over the edge of the garage’s fifth floor.

The crash also sent a cement slab tumbling onto the ceiling of the Alewife station itself, forcing officials to temporarily close the station.

Initially charged in connection with the crash, prosecutors this week said the driver has complied with mental health treatment. The judge subsequently allowed the case to be dismissed.

Officials in February said a 14-year-old girl suffered a minor hand injury as a result of the crash and falling debris.

At the site of the crash, the MBTA Transit Police Department said, a responding officer first found a man lying alone on the ground by the car’s driver’s side door. Police said the man was “conscious but not alert” and stopped breathing shortly after being found. The officer proceeded to perform first aid and the man was taken to a hospital for emergency care, according to police.

Going off statements made by the driver to the officer, interviews with a family member of the driver and a follow-up investigation, transit police officials said they believed the driver’s actions were intentional and that the driver “was seeking to harm himself.”

Transit police said they filed an application with the RMV to revoke the license of the driver. Police also said they would seek charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the crash.

As authorities investigated and eventually sought charges, MBTA service was disrupted for several days after this crash, with shuttle buses replacing train service between Alewife and Davis stations.

The Alewife parking garage was closed through Feb. 7 before partially reopening on Feb. 8.

Rail service resumed to and from Alewife on Feb. 9.

