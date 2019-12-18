Charges dropped against man accused of raping prostitutes in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Suffolk District Attorney’s office has dropped charges against a man accused of raping prostitutes he picked up in the area known as Methadone Mile in Boston in 2017, the DA’s office said Wednesday.

Joseph Losano, 51, was charged with rape in 2018. Prosecutors said he sexually assaulted five prostitutes, two at gunpoint, after picking them up near the intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said prosecutors do not have enough evidence to go to trial, but said Losano could be prosecuted in the future.

