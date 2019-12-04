Charges dropped against Randolph special ed teacher accused of assaulting elementary school students

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Prosecutors have dropped the charges against a Randolph special education teacher accused of assaulting elementary school children.

Tricia Rossman, 52, was accused of inappropriate mistreatment of students while working inside a John F. Kennedy Elementary School classroom in January.

The District Attorney’s office said there was not enough evidence to prove those allegations.

The Department of Children and Families and the Randolph Police Department were notified of the accusations after Interim Superintendent Thea Stovell says she received several complaints that were non-sexual in nature.

Rossman was placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the DCF and police investigations.

