Charges dropped against skateboarder after controversial arrest at Cambridge park

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Charges have been dropped against a skateboarder who was slammed to the ground by a state trooper and arrested on trespassing and resisting charges after authorities say he refused to leave a state-owned skate park in Cambridge over the weekend.

The trooper had spotted numerous people in Lynch Skate Park well after dark in violation of closing time, which is dusk, according to police.

Despite making numerous requests for the skaters to leave, both from his cruiser and in person, the trooper arrested Derek Hanlon, 27, on a trespassing charge after he allegedly refused to leave and resisted arrest as more than a dozen other people looked on.

Video from the scene showed Hanlon being taken to the ground with force.

In court earlier this week, Hanlon said he tried to ask about the park’s hours but that the trooper refused to answer his questions.

Both charges that were filed against Hanlon have been dismissed because officials say there were no posted closing time signs at the park.

