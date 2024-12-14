OAK BLUFF, Mass. (WHDH) –Police say the expect to charge a driver in connection with a violent crash on Martha’s Vineyard late Thursday night that left three people hospitalized, including a woman who is in critical condition.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Our Market around 11:45 p.m. found a snapped telephone pole and an overturned vehicle in Sunset Lake, according to the Oak Bluffs Police Department.

A 31-year-old woman was found on the shoreline and a 35-year-old man was found in the water. His feet were trapped under the vehicle and he was telling officers that his mother was unconscious and in the back of the vehicle, which was submerged in water.

The 60-year-old woman in the rear of the vehicle was extricated by responding officers and was found to have no pulse. She was airlifted to Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston, where she remains in critical condition.

Officers were later able to determine that the driver and passengers were coming from an establishment in Edgartown and were going to a residence in Tisbury in a 2023 BMW X5 M series SUV when the crash occurred.

A preliminary investigation suggests excessive speed and alcohol were contributing factors.

